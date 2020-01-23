Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) to Sell

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on SBSI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Southside Bancshares stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,525. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Southside Bancshares has a 52-week low of $31.29 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $55.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southside Bancshares news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $56,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $600,537.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $42,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,941.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 9.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

