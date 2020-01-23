Zacks Investment Research Lowers Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) to Sell

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $99.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.72% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Duke Energy invests heavily in infrastructure and expansion projects. It expects to invest about $37 billion in its overall growth projects in the 2019-2023-time frame. This investment plan will drive the earnings base in its combined electric and gas businesses by approximately 6% over the next five years. The company further expects investments to help it achieve an earnings growth rate of 4-6% through 2023. However, the company already has a notable long-term debt of $54.8 billion as of Sep 30 compared with $51.1 billion at 2018-end. Such massive debt levels can turn out to be a major headwind, going ahead. Moreover, cleaner energy generation may lead Duke Energy to incur high environmenmental compliance costs, which may weigh on its bottom line. Duke Energy also underperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.25.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.45. 66,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,820. The firm has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.85 and a 200 day moving average of $91.42. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $97.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

