Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) to Hold

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities set a $2.80 price target on shares of Ring Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ring Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.08.

REI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,402. Ring Energy has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.63 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REI. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy in the second quarter valued at about $643,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ring Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 106.4% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 124.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 25,495 shares in the last quarter.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ring Energy (REI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.