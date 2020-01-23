Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) to Buy

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $61.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCMWY traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.87. 2,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845. Swisscom has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $54.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.85.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 12.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Swisscom will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

