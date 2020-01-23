ZCore (ZCR) Market Cap Hits $182,204.00

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last week, ZCore has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZCore has a market cap of $182,204.00 and approximately $774.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $13.77, $5.60 and $51.55.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZCore is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,147,578 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash

ZCore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $50.98, $32.15, $24.68, $10.39, $33.94, $5.60, $51.55, $24.43, $13.77, $20.33 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

