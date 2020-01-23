Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on Z. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $48.14. The stock had a trading volume of 21,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,163. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $745.21 million during the quarter.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,750 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 4,200 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $185,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,271,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,857,901.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,864 shares of company stock valued at $6,299,393. 19.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

