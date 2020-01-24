$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) to post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Blackline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.13. Blackline posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackline will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Blackline.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $74.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. Blackline’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Blackline from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Blackline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of BL traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $60.49. 317,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,474. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.02 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.79. Blackline has a 12 month low of $42.23 and a 12 month high of $65.32.

In other Blackline news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,009,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,811 shares of company stock valued at $7,860,972 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 16.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 14.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 7.8% in the third quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

