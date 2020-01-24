-$0.17 EPS Expected for ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). ESSA Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ESSA Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded ESSA Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,960,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EPIX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,460. ESSA Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $82.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.03.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

