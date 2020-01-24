$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s earnings. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S.

Get GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S alerts:

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVAL shares. ValuEngine cut GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 202,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVAL stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $8.67. 132,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94.

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (AVAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.