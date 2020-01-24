-$0.23 EPS Expected for Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) to post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Affimed reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 235.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 29.52% and a negative net margin of 25.43%.

AFMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.36.

NASDAQ:AFMD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.90. 661,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,369. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $219.19 million, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 2.65. Affimed has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $4.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

