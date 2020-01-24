-$0.81 EPS Expected for Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) will post ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.77). Myovant Sciences posted earnings of ($1.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($3.18). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($2.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.07).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MYOV. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.46.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,873. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.05.

In other news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 44,509,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,641,165. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Sablich sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $67,953.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,690 shares in the company, valued at $838,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,046,099 shares of company stock worth $61,228,506 and sold 46,144 shares worth $711,963. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

