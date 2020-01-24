$0.93 EPS Expected for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Forward Air reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.91 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 6.54%. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price target on Forward Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

NASDAQ FWRD traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.51. 7,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,983. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.53. Forward Air has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $72.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.52 and a 200-day moving average of $65.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Forward Air by 3,740.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 3,767.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Forward Air by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Forward Air by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

