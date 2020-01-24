$1.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.83 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Icon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the highest is $1.84. Icon posted earnings per share of $1.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Icon will report full-year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $6.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $7.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Icon.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74. The business had revenue of $710.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.75 million. Icon had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 13.16%. Icon’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on ICLR shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Icon in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Icon in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on Icon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.56.

ICLR stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.79. The company had a trading volume of 123,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,860. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. Icon has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Icon by 1,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Icon during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Icon by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Icon by 30.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Icon by 27.6% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

