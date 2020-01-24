1,679 Shares in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 253.2% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the third quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 75.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.29.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total value of $152,973.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,860.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CRL opened at $156.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a fifty-two week low of $116.90 and a fifty-two week high of $161.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

