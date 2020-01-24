1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ BCOW traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.11. 25,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,473. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (NASDAQ:BCOW) by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.45% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides various financial services. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking, money market, statement and health savings, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate, land, and other loans; residential real estate loans, such as first mortgages and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity and lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by certificates of deposit, and others, as well as one- to four-family residential real estate and multi-family loans.

