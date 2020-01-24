2,825 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by Loveless Wealth Management LLC

Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.87.

Shares of CVX traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.05. 1,055,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,791,822. The company has a market capitalization of $213.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.21. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.42 and a one year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

