29,550 Shares in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) Acquired by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIG. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 112.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 769,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 407,487 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 76,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth about $601,000.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 2.12. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.78%.

SIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

