32,867 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by Loveless Wealth Management LLC

Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 32,867 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000. Intel accounts for approximately 1.7% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 83.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Intel by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 521,534 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.97.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $4.59 on Friday, hitting $67.91. The stock had a trading volume of 27,606,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,784,590. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $62.85. The firm has a market cap of $272.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

