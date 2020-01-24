3,950 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Purchased by Loveless Wealth Management LLC

Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,950 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ICAP upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.62.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.08. 1,439,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,920,894. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $64.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.