4,816 Shares in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Bought by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VF during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in VF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 12,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in VF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in VF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in VF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Get VF alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

NYSE VFC traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $84.53. 4,763,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,019. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.55. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $76.77 and a 1-year high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

In related news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $1,772,045.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,922,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.