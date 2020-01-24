$608.67 Million in Sales Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to post $608.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $623.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $599.40 million. Tetra Tech reported sales of $553.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tetra Tech.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $640.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $89.51. 218,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,991. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $435,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,300,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 2,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.46, for a total value of $210,616.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,983.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,096 shares of company stock worth $4,193,844. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,043,000 after purchasing an additional 120,840 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 10.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,142,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,710,000 after acquiring an additional 107,339 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 997,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,925.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 673,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,906,000 after acquiring an additional 656,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 13.9% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 528,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,812,000 after acquiring an additional 64,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tetra Tech (TTEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.