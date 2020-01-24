7,001 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Bought by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.65.

XOM stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.56. 1,054,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,932,780. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $66.05 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.