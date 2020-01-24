ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 22.05.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBN shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 22.50 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 17 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. HSBC set a CHF 25 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 22 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 23 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

