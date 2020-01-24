Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.55-3.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.60. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.55-3.65 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $90.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.76. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered Abbott Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair reissued an underperform rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Abbott Laboratories from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.20.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

