Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Stock Price Up 11.6%

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)’s stock price rose 11.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.66, approximately 1,342,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 620,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARAY shares. BTIG Research raised Accuray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Accuray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $354.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $89.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.34 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 35.92% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accuray news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 144,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,380.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $28,520.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,238.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,663 shares of company stock valued at $169,767 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 7.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Accuray by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Accuray by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Accuray by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

