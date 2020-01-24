Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Issues Earnings Results

Actual Experience (LON:ACT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (13.04) (($0.17)) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of LON ACT traded down GBX 36.05 ($0.47) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 53.95 ($0.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 633. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 million and a P/E ratio of -3.44. Actual Experience has a 1-year low of GBX 76 ($1.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 220 ($2.89). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 102.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 119.26.

Actual Experience Company Profile

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides digital experience quality analytics services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives dat from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; and Dashboard, a user interface to configure users and provide geographical access to the output of the Analytics Cloud.

