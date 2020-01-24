Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Issues Earnings Results

Actual Experience (LON:ACT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (13.04) (($0.17)) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.
Shares of LON ACT traded down GBX 36.05 ($0.47) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 53.95 ($0.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 633. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 million and a P/E ratio of -3.44. Actual Experience has a 1-year low of GBX 76 ($1.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 220 ($2.89). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 102.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 119.26.
Actual Experience Company Profile
