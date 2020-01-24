Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.3% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,692.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 549,896 shares of company stock worth $21,247,093. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.35. The stock had a trading volume of 79,371,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,197,912. The company has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 265.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.00. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Nomura increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

