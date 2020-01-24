Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of -1.50

News headlines about Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) have been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Advanced Micro Devices earned a media sentiment score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the semiconductor manufacturer an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $39.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.71. The company had a trading volume of 39,769,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,079,105. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.00. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 272.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $1,664,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 939,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,279,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $32,101.53. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 549,896 shares of company stock worth $21,247,093. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

