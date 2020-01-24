AeroCentury (NASDAQ:ACY) Stock Price Up 3.3%

AeroCentury Corp. (NASDAQ:ACY)’s share price traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.76, 287 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 8,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06.

About AeroCentury (NASDAQ:ACY)

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company principally engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

