AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.92.

AeroVironment stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,922. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $95.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.75.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.53 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $421,000.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,376 shares of company stock worth $2,573,173. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

