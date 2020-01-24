Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) PT Set at C$60.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$60.00 price objective on Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$63.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$61.00 to C$57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ag Growth International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$58.00.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

AFN stock opened at C$46.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.99 million and a PE ratio of 154.01. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$37.84 and a twelve month high of C$63.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.50.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$260.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$255.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 2.9740921 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 802.68%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.