Aimia (TSE:AIM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.60

Aimia Inc (TSE:AIM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.60 and traded as high as $3.83. Aimia shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 158,860 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Aimia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aimia from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $400.99 million and a PE ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$33.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aimia Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aimia Company Profile (TSE:AIM)

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

