Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Position Increased by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 351.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APD traded up $5.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.96. The stock had a trading volume of 119,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.49. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.78 and a 52 week high of $241.90.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.52%.

A number of research firms recently commented on APD. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.76.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

