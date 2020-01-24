Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) were up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.78 and last traded at $8.61, approximately 1,027,663 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 387,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $7.40 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.59 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,843.77% and a negative return on equity of 105.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $258,657. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 979.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,322 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 163,067 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $600,000. 26.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

