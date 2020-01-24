All Sports Hits One Day Trading Volume of $134,732.00 (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, All Sports has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. All Sports has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $134,732.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $13.77, $50.98 and $24.68.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get All Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00037095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.04 or 0.05522698 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026854 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00128373 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019942 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00033915 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002429 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002712 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $18.94, $50.98, $24.43, $7.50, $24.68, $10.39, $5.60, $51.55, $32.15, $33.94 and $13.77. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.