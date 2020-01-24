Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ABTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Allegiance Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Allegiance Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Allegiance Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Allegiance Bancshares stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.78. 78,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,890. The company has a market capitalization of $769.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.56. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $599,440. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

