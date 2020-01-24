Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.79 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,150 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 3.4% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $33,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.82. 764,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,424,077. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.71 and its 200 day moving average is $108.71. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $69.07 and a 52 week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

