Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.51 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) will announce sales of $2.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.48 billion. Altice USA posted sales of $2.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year sales of $9.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.77 billion to $9.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.05 billion to $10.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATUS shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.76.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $345,654.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,255,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Altice USA by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 24,267 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 200,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 101,661 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altice USA stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,255,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,953. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $31.78.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

