Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altice USA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 3.61%. Altice USA’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATUS. ValuEngine cut Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.76.

ATUS stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,076. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.62. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $345,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,951 shares in the company, valued at $808,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $2,255,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 200,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 101,661 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Altice USA during the second quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 62.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,763 shares during the period. 56.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

