Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Acquired by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amarin by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Amarin by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amarin by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Amarin by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMRN. Aegis began coverage on Amarin in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amarin in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.62.

In other news, Director Lars Ekman sold 38,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $927,172.00. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 274,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $5,738,833.14. Insiders sold 788,600 shares of company stock valued at $18,088,620 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $20.65. 708,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,635,276. Amarin Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average is $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -103.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.04 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 26.67% and a negative net margin of 17.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

