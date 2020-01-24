American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives $27.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 39.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,576. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $20.98 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average of $25.72.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

