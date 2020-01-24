AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) Announces Earnings Results

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 5.97%.

NASDAQ:ASRV opened at $4.16 on Friday. AmeriServ Financial has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $71.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of AmeriServ Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

In other news, CEO James T. Huerth sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $66,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,527.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile

AmeriServ Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

