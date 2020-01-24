AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 93.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,680,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 281,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 161,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.69.

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.55. 78,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,048. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.71. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $102.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.63%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $676,159.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,673.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 13,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $1,329,329.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,050.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,506 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,221 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

