Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.76-3.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.24-8.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.38 billion.Amphenol also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.76-3.84 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Cross Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.23.

APH stock opened at $106.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $82.92 and a twelve month high of $110.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.81, for a total value of $5,524,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,524,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley L. Clark sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $500,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,649.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,994 shares of company stock worth $25,155,902 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

