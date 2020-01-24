Analysts Anticipate FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Will Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) to report $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the highest is $1.57. FS Bancorp reported earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $24.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.82 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 12.13%.

FSBW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FS Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

NASDAQ:FSBW traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,243. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $46.04 and a 12 month high of $64.41.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 1,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $125,056.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $250,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,252.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,252 shares of company stock worth $432,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 11.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 263,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after acquiring an additional 26,750 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,158,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,089,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $804,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

