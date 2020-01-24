Analysts Anticipate Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $213.87 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) will announce $213.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $211.30 million and the highest is $216.02 million. Hostess Brands posted sales of $214.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year sales of $906.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $902.30 million to $909.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $950.58 million, with estimates ranging from $893.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $227.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.80 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWNK shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

Hostess Brands stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.96. 1,419,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,019. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 1,128,913 shares of company stock valued at $16,017,870 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 2,699.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 267,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 258,050 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 73.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 87,053 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 92.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 231,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 111,531 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 66.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,471,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 137,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 67,507 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

