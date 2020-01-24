Analysts Set $51.00 Price Target for SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)

Shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $51.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.62 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SP Plus an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SP has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on SP Plus from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

NASDAQ:SP traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 57,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,064. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average is $38.98. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33. The stock has a market cap of $946.64 million, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $418.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.35 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.03%. Equities analysts expect that SP Plus will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gerard M. Klaisle sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $177,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,211 shares of company stock valued at $765,415 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SP Plus by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,316,000 after purchasing an additional 156,491 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SP Plus by 19.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,545,000 after purchasing an additional 189,296 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its position in SP Plus by 11.1% in the third quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 587,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 58,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in SP Plus by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SP Plus by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

