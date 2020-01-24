Analysts Set $51.00 Target Price for Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS)

Shares of Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $51.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.93 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Intercorp Financial an industry rank of 196 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercorp Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

IFS stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $44.56. 74,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,197. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.95. Intercorp Financial has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $47.46.

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.12 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercorp Financial will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,842,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,587,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,248,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 463,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,148,000 after purchasing an additional 21,583 shares during the period.

About Intercorp Financial

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.

