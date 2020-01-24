Analysts Set Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Target Price at $53.25

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.25.

Several analysts have commented on EPAY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

In other news, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $118,800.00. Also, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $711,310 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,045,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 163.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 516,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,835,000 after buying an additional 320,241 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 2,125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 224,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,965,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,918,000 after buying an additional 162,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after buying an additional 138,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

EPAY stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.88. The company had a trading volume of 205,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,963. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 249.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $55.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.01.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.98 million. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

