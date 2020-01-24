Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.14.

AM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $8.00 price target on shares of Antero Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Yorktown Energy Partners Viii, sold 12,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $614,165.03. Also, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Insiders have sold 23,095,545 shares of company stock worth $151,028,254 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth about $107,841,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth about $41,584,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth about $40,222,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth about $26,865,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth about $12,309,000. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

AM traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.52. 5,744,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,952,207. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 32.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $243.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 544.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.87%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 372.73%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

